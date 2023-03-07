Things are happening in Florham Park. The Jets are taking the next steps to acquire a new starting quarterback.

ESPN reports the Jets are flying to California Tuesday to meet with Packers star Aaron Rodgers in person. This comes after the Jets reportedly spoke to Rodgers on Monday, per Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network.

The Packers have granted the Jets permission to speak with their longtime signal-caller.

The New York Jets have flown on Woody Johnson’s private plane to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person per sources. They land soon. (also reported by @RobDemovsky @DanGrazianoESPN)

The Green Bay Packers have given New York permission to speak with Rodgers. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2023

The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are trying to swing for the fences here. And they must. The team doesn’t believe 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson should start right now, and the Jets already lost their fallback option as Derek Carr joined the Saints on a four-year deal.

If the Jets can’t land Rodgers, they’d be on the brink of another lost season. Unless they could somehow poach Lamar Jackson from Baltimore or end up with Daniel Jones should the Giants let him walk, the remaining options wouldn’t be so intriguing. The group includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill (if the Titans cut him), Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston (if the Saints cut him), and Jacoby Brissett.

The Jets must convince Rodgers — who has to decide whether he wants to retire, return to Green Bay, or play elsewhere — to want to play for them. And then they’d need to figure out not only trade compensation but how either team would handle the financials. Rodgers’ contract includes nearly $60 million in guaranteed money for the upcoming season.

Douglas accomplishing these almighty tasks would make the Jets Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. Losing out on Rodgers, on the other hand, could be disastrous and lead to the Jets missing the playoffs for the 13th straight season next year. And at that point, both Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh might be headed toward an ugly departure.

