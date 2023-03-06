Derek Carr is signing with the Saints. The Jets are all-in on Aaron Rodgers, it appears.

***

Derek Carr is in a New Yorkish state of mind.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted Sunday night:

While the Panthers and Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets — who are linked to Aaron Rodgers — have made an impression.

That is all well and good, but no one should get carried away here. Three teams (so far) have shown Carr significant interest. The Jets are the only one of the group that appear a good passer away from being a serious Super Bowl contender. Of course Carr would be tilting toward them if all other things — read: money — are equal. But that does not mean they are.

MORE: Mike Francesa says Aaron Rodgers is acting like a ‘weirdo’

There have been no reports on what these teams would actually pay Carr. It is entirely possible one of the two NFC South teams would be willing to overpay. And the Jets, remember, seem inclined to see the Aaron Rodgers affair all the way out to its conclusion. Whatever that may be, and whenever it may happen.

Bottom line: Carr can like the Jets all he wants. If they wanted him, he would be signed already. He is not. They may pivot to him in the end, but he is clearly Plan B at the moment. We can debate the wisdom of that stance. But it is what it is.

