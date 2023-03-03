There are only three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and rumors regarding the Jets’ pursuit of a veteran quarterback. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic contributed by reporting on Friday that New York should be viewed as the favorite to land free-agent QB Derek Carr.

But for those getting excited about this saga reaching its conclusion, hold your horses. There’s one condition for that happening. Unsurprisingly, it involves someone Jets fans have heard way too much of already this offseason. That’s right — Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s what Ronseblatt said about the Jets’ current pursuit of a veteran quarterback (quote via The Athletic):

If [Aaron] Rodgers does wind up back in Green Bay, the Jets should be viewed as the favorite to land Carr. His meeting in New Jersey recently with [Robert] Saleh and others went well, and the Jets view Carr as a quarterback who can get them over the hump and contend in the AFC.

Carr and team owner Woody Johnson also met this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The free-agent signal-caller has been connected to three teams so far: the Jets, the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers.

Saleh and the Jets have been heaping on the praise of Derek Carr this offseason. But as we’ve heard plenty of times already, it appears New York’s first choice is Rodgers. If — and only if — he decides he doesn’t want to play for Gang Green next season, that’s when the organization will turn to alternative options. For now, we wait. Which we’ve already been doing for a while.

