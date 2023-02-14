The Giants made the playoffs (and won a game). The Jets probably would have made them had Mike White not had his ribs broken. But that does not mean ESPN is overly enthused about their short-term outlooks as the 2023 offseason kicks into gear.

An 80-expert panel has the Giants slotted 15th in ESPN’s first post-Super Bowl NFL power rankings, five spots ahead of the Jets at No. 20. Gang Green is the lowest-ranked AFC East team while Big Blue is just a few spots ahead of the Commanders (No. 18) and well off the pace of its other NFC East rivals — the Eagles are ranked second and the Cowboys are No. 6.

MORE: Who is better Jets QB option, Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers?

Our take: The Giants are ranked around where they should be. You cannot discount the tremendous season they had. But you also must acknowledge they still have many holes. They can address some of them this offseason, but they will not necessarily hit on all of them. And they are an obvious candidate to experience some regression in 2023, especially when it comes to some of their defensive success.

The Jets feel under-ranked, even with their quarterback uncertainty. They should be a top-16 team as is. And they are a top-10 team — and maybe even top-6 — if they land a passer like Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers. They may even be in that range if they get a second-tier quarterback like Ryan Tannehill.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees already have Nestor Cortes injury concerns

• Mets’ desire to be global brand hinges on one important detail

• Who is better Jets QB option, Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers?

• Giants’ Brian Daboll has justified reason for hating Super Bowl

• Yankees great Derek Jeter’s new TV gig makes a lot more sense now

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.