Another day, another crank of the Aaron Rodgers Jets Doomsday Clock.

From Pro Football Network:

[O]ne source said that general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league the franchise will go all out in the attempt to bring Rodgers to Gang Green. And it only makes sense.

Well, it does for the Jets. And for their fans. And for the entire NFL media-industrial complex. But does it make sense for Rodgers? That is the part I remain hung up on.

Rodgers is not going to retire. No one should take him seriously when he suggests he might. The guy is scheduled to make close to $60 million this coming season. You don’t just walk away from that. What Rodgers is doing is ensuring he will collect his $60 million wherever he decides he will be most comfortable.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause. But he does not need one if people think he will refuse to show up if traded to a team he does not want to play for. If he wants to stay with the Packers they are likely stuck with him, even if they are ready for the Jordan Love era. And if Rodgers wants out, he is going to more or less pick the destination. And that will keep the cost of doing business with the Packers manageable.

The Jets have a lot to offer Rodgers, from his buddy Nathaniel Hackett to young playmakers to an elite defense. They make sense for Rodgers from a football perspective. He can win a Super Bowl here. But Rodgers is going to get called on all his off-field stuff here. That will not necessarily be the case if he goes to the Raiders or Titans or wherever. Which is why we remain skeptical. But stay tuned.

