Here is your 1st look at Patrick Kane in a Rangers uniform

Patrick Kane skating @TheGarden ! @NYRangers pic.twitter.com/SXooR1kNq9
— Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) March 2, 2023
Well, a morning skate uniform. But still. Patrick Kane is on the ice at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Rangers. NBC-4’s Bruce Beck — the nicest and hardest-working man in New York sports media — has captured the moment.
Look, we don’t do regular season hockey here. But we will make an exception.
More angles!
There he is, folks. #NYR pic.twitter.com/OyMUtjFq7k
— Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) March 2, 2023
