Here is your 1st look at Patrick Kane in a Rangers uniform

Well, a morning skate uniform. But still. Patrick Kane is on the ice at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Rangers. NBC-4’s Bruce Beck — the nicest and hardest-working man in New York sports media — has captured the moment.

Look, we don’t do regular season hockey here. But we will make an exception.

More angles!

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.