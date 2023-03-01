The big guy is sticking to the high road.

WFAN legend Mike Francesa declined to “share his view of terrestrial sports talk radio today” while answering listener emails on his BetRivers podcast.

“There is nothing good going to come out of that,” he said. “All it’s going to do is create a lot of headlines. And if I say anything that is in any way critical of anybody, it is going to be splashed across newspapers, cause all kinds of mass controversy. So there is no reason for me to do that. So I’ll pass. Only because why would I want to do that?”

Francesa continued: “I have stayed away, I don’t appear on very many shows. Really, you could count them on one hand. Other than appearing with [Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo], I don’t appear anywhere. I did [Sid Rosenberg’s] show once. I’ve only been on the FAN on retirement shows, I have not been on the FAN at any time since I left. Not once. So I don’t do any local radio or anything like that on purpose.”

We certainly respect that approach. But man, it would be something if we got Francesa Uncensored just once. Imagine him just throwing haymakers at Craig Carton and Michael Kay on stage at the Tilles Center. Or Radio City Music Hall. Or Madison Square Garden.

