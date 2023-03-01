The Jets have been on the hunt for an upgrade at quarterback this offseason. While it seems like they really like Derek Carr, they’ve been waiting around to find out what Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers wants to do. That wait continues after his most recent public comments.

A lot was made of the darkness retreat Rodgers said he was going on. That event finally happened, with news of him leaving the facility in Oregon in the middle of last week. There were also reports out there that a well-placed Packers source believed he’d be back in Green Bay for another year.

I took that news with a grain of salt when it first came out. And based on Rodgers’ comments from the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, his future remains up in the air. Here’s what he said about the decision he still needs to make, courtesy of Tyler Dunne on Twitter:

It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later. I remember before Favre retired, there were times in April and May, we weren’t sure if he was going to come back because he didn’t come to any of the offseason program. Then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then said, ‘No, no, no’ in June after OTAs, ‘I actually want to come back and play.’ That’s when he was traded to the Jets.

There was obviously a lot of tension that summer. For everybody involved, directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier. I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life. Yourself included. But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me.

I touched many of the feelings on both sides in the darkness. I’m thankful for that time. There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’ll make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.

The symmetry between this situation with the Jets and the one that led to Brett Favre getting traded to New York in 2008 has been brought up before. I do believe this is the first time Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged it, though. This situation is a tough one for Jordan Love to be in. However, Rodgers probably knows exactly what he’s feeling because he’s been through it himself.

The four-time NFL MVP has said some weird things in the recent past, but these comments actually make a lot of sense. It’s a big decision for him after spending nearly two decades with one team. It’s good that he’s not rushing things just because everybody is waiting. In the grand scheme of things, there’s still lots of time. And after watching Favre go back and forth more than once, he knows feelings can change.

None of this helps the Jets right now, though. They’re having another meeting with Carr, but all signs are pointing to Rodgers being their first choice if he’s indeed available.

They’ve waited this long to see if Aaron Rodgers to Gang Green could be a legit possibility. The organization might as well wait a little longer. Either way, the hope is there will be a new sheriff in town next season, regardless of what the Jets think about incumbent QB Zach Wilson.

