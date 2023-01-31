Nothing like a good old Packers-Aaron Rodgers saga to fire up the offseason.

Usually, it’s the primadonna superstar quarterback being a little passive-aggressive, being a little bit of a mystery, and hinting that he could be on his way out of Green Bay or the league altogether. Only for him to be back in the green and yellow come training camp.

But could this finally be the end? Judging by the latest Adam Schefter report and Rodgers’ comments on his weekly “Pat McAfee Show” spot, the Packets could finally be pulling the plug.

Schefter reported over the weekend the Packers prefer to move on from their longtime passer, and that Rodgers is aware of this. Rodgers then spoke to McAfee on Tuesday, stating “It sounds like there are already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting…I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or another [on my future], everyone will know at some point.”

"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

So it sounds like the Packers want out of the rocky relationship. However, it also sounds like Rodgers feels he has the ultimate say in whether or not he’s Green Bay’s quarterback next year.

“When I make up my mind,” he says. But, isn’t the organization deciding whether or not to dump him? Isn’t the organization deciding the necessary return should it wish to trade him? Any parting of ways isn’t necessarily up to Rodgers, but the veteran seems to believe he will have the leverage once again this offseason.

Of course, Rodgers can believe he has that privilege…until the Packers actually rip the bandaid off. And if there’s an offseason to finally end the marriage, it’s this one. The team just missed the postseason for the first time since 2018, Rodgers is 39 and expensive, and the Packers don’t exactly sport a title-contending roster. Plus the hopeful future of the franchise is already on the roster in Jordan Love, the 2020 first-rounder the Packers traded up for without telling Rodgers.