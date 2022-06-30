Don’t you dare wear Giants gear to Nick Sirianni’s local park.

A WFAN caller alleged Thursday he almost threw down with the Eagles head coach while playing tennis at Centennial Park in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Peter from Maple Shade” regaled morning show hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti with the tale, saying Sirianni got upset because he — a Bronx native — was wearing a Giants cap along with a Yankees t-shirt.

Mr. Maple Shade says he was playing on the court adjacent to Sirianni and his wife when the kerfuffle occurred.

“He goes, ‘Hey, I have a problem with what you are wearing,'” the caller said. “And I go, ‘Listen bro, if you have a problem you come over here and do something about it.'”

The caller claimed Sirianni said he had a problem with someone wearing a Giants cap “on these courts.” Sirianni also allegedly repeatedly said the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll “suck.”

“I’m like, ‘This guy wants to fight,'” the caller said. He claimed Sirianni took a few steps toward him, but the brouhaha ended without further escalation.

Esiason and Giannotti were skeptical. Both pressed the caller on whether Sirianni was just trying to be playful. But the guy insisted Sirianni was serious and said he looked up photos to confirm who it was.

And this is a one-sided account, of course, so who knows what the caller actually said or did toward Sirianni. That is a pretty important part to this alleged incident.