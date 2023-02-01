Green Bay Packers quarterback (for now, at least) Aaron Rodgers does a weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. And it seems like he says something noteworthy every time he appears on the program. This week was no different, as one of the topics discussed was the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

Signs could be pointing to the Packers being done with their long-time signal-caller. Rodgers may not be done playing, but he’s still unsure. The 39-year-old said he’s “a couple of weeks away” from deciding whether or not he wants to play in 2023, so that’s still to be determined at this point.

While 2022 wasn’t the kind of year he hoped for, he did win his third and fourth MVP Awards in 2020 and 2021. He also recently said he could get back to that MVP form in the “right situation“. Of course, that’s incredibly vague and only he knows what it means.

What we do know is that the jets are “committed” to finding a veteran quarterback while actually trying to develop Zach Wilson. Even with Tom Brady retiring (for good… we think), several experienced quarterbacks need a new home. Is New York focused on Rodgers if he wants to play another year? There’s no way he’s not at least on Gang Green’s radar.

And, judging by the following comments on Hackett, Rodgers probably has some level of interest in New York, too (quote via NJ.com):

Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and [his wife] Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.

I don’t know about you, but this sounds like it’d be the definition of the “right situation” to me. Or maybe I’m just reading too much into it. But I’m sure I’m not the only one doing that.

Green Bay had a highly productive offense with Hackett there as the offensive coordinator. He wasn’t the guy calling plays (which he’ll do in New York), but it’s clear Hackett had a positive impact on Rodgers. And for a veteran quarterback looking for one last hurrah before hanging up his spikes? Working with someone who can make the week-to-week grind of an NFL regular season fun seems like an ideal scenario.

I guess we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Guys like Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and Quinnen Williams would probably love to see this happen. And those are just the three that made it publicly known.

