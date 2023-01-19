You cannot say the man lacks range.

“I’ll tell you the show I didn’t like watching was ‘Teletubbies,’” Mike Francesa said on his BetRivers podcast while answering a listener email question about children’s television shows.

“I don’t know if it’s still on. It was a weird show. Very weird show. But my kids liked it. … I do remember ’Teletubbies’ as being a very odd show that I couldn’t stand.”

Dipsy was a compiler, OK?

This is why the WFAN legend is the GOAT of sports talk. And why the podcast format fits him so well. There is nowhere else in the world where you can pivot from in-depth NFL playoffs analysis to discuss PBS morning programming before shifting to the baseball hot stove before going back to the NFL.

It’s been a good week for the big guy. First his classic riff about the controversial Dexter Lawrence roughing the passer call in the Giants’ win over the Vikings and now this.

I mean, you’ve got to be kidding. What do you want him to do, get a pillow and prop him down? Gently tuck him in? Give me a break. What can you possibly (do)? If that is roughing the passer, what are we doing? And that’s with a game on the line. You’ve got to be kidding me. That was a horrific … I mean, some of the calls you see in this league are just so bad, it’s unbelievable. In big spots, they just make you shake your head. That was a terrible call.

