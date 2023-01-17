We should not be surprised. They assaulted and booed Santa Claus, after all*.

There's a guy walking around Pattison Avenue near the NovaCare Complex with this pic.twitter.com/9jKIytkiO8 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 17, 2023

Creative usage of the pound sign. Anyway, I love that this enterprising Eagles fan was so worked up about Saturday’s NFC divisional round showdown with the Giants that he took time to do this. And that he logistically can do it. The Giants’ facility is on a service road next to Route 3 and the Meadowlands parking lots. You’d probably get a ticket from a state trooper after 15 minutes.

Anyway, it should be electric at Lincoln Financial Field. Everyone will have at least 12 hours to get well-oiled before that 8:15 p.m. kickoff. Middle fingers galore. And, maybe, a good football game.

The Giants lost both regular season games to the Eagles, their NFC East rival. But they acquitted themselves well in the regular season finale. The Giants rested their starters but still managed to cover as a two-touchdown road underdog in a 22-16 loss. The Eagles had hammered them, 48-22, earlier in the year at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the fifth postseason meeting between the Eagles and Giants. The playoff series is tied at 2. The Eagles have won the last two meetings — a 2006 wild card matchup in Philadelphia and a 2008 divisional round game in the Meadowlands. The Giants won a 1981 wild card game in Philly and a 2000 divisional game at home.

* — Before we get nasty emails: We’re joking. We know it happened 55 years ago. We know he was a bad Santa. Don’t be so sensitive.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Should Mets focus on Shohei Ohtani or Manny Machado next winter?

• Spring training is make or break for these 3 Yankees prospects

• Giants’ Darius Slayton excited for proper Philly welcome vs. Eagles

• The internet needs to leave Al Michaels alone

• Colin Cowherd just took up arms against entire Giants fanbase

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.