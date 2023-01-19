Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, one of Big Blue’s more talented pass rushers, is dealing with a quad injury. He was knocked out of Sunday’s playoff win over the Vikings. And it would be a significant blow if he cannot play in Saturday’s divisional round game at the Eagles.

But that does not seem like it will necessarily be the case ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday that Ojulari expects to play if cleared by the team and its medical staff. He was a limited practice participant on both Tuesday (projected) and Wednesday.

Azeez Ojulari (quad) says he plans to play Saturday assuming they give him the green light. “I’m good,” he said. Plans to power through it if he can, which he seems to believe will happen. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 18, 2023

Although, Pat Leonard of the Daily News suggests a situational role could be in order for Ojulari, as opposed to an every-down role for a player who’s 100%.

Azeez Ojulari intends to play through his quad injury. He described it as “sore.” Situational pass rushing, I would think #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 18, 2023

The Eagles’ passing attack was ninth in the league with 241.5 yards per game this past regular season, while Philly’s offensive line was tied for ninth with a 62% pass block win rate.

Putting pressure on Hurts to force the young passer into making mistakes will be key for a Giants team that allowed 70 total points in two regular-season games vs. the Eagles. Ojulari active alongside the likes of outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams would be huge for Big Blue. So it’s nice to see things are looking up for the second-year player on the injury front.

