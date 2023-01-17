It is very hard to believe Tom Brady’s career will end like this, a blowout playoff loss to the Cowboys to finish the year at 8-10 (what a strange record). And it is also hard to believe he will re-sign with the Buccaneers, who are clearly headed for a rebuild and will still employ Todd Bowles as head coach.

So where should the GOAT head next? ESPN assembled a panel of NFL reporters to discuss Brady’s future. And Sal Paolantonio made a hard sell for the Jets.

Sal Pal says:

If Miami really is committed to bringing back (Tua) Tagovailoa, that takes the Dolphins out of the Brady sweepstakes and should make the Jets contenders. If Brady is looking for a similar situation to the Bucs in 2020, it’s the Jets, who have a ready-made defense. He could remake the offense the way he wants. And he would face Bill Belichick and the Patriots twice a year. Get your popcorn ready.

The Raiders are considered the current frontrunner for Brady in many corners. And for good reason. They just exiled Derek Carr, they desperately need a culture change and to generate excitement and Brady would reunite with head coach Josh McDaniels. And the Dolphins made a much-publicized — and impermissible — push to sign Brady not too long ago. So they make the short list as well given the uncertainties surrounding Tagovailoa’s concussions and the quality roster they have built.

But after that? The Jets have as good an argument to make to Brady as anyone. They have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, save the quarterback. And Brady would give them everything they want and need. He would be their biggest star since Joe Namath. They’d get one or two seasons out of him, ideally win a Super Bowl and then move on. They can even keep the Zach Wilson Hope Flame lit while doing so.

Will it happen? No. Would it be awesome? Yes.

