The Mets have been on the hunt for a right-handed hitter who can be a fourth outfielder for the majority of this winter. That pursuit was put on hold during the Carlos Correa fiasco, but it picked back up once he re-signed with the Minnesota Twins.

And since then, Mets targets have been coming off the board because of agreements with other teams.

First, it was Andrew McCutchen. New York pursued him hard, but Cutch opted for a return to the Pittsburgh Pirates (plus more guaranteed playing time). Then, it was Trey Mancini, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The Mets’ preferred list of options took another hit on Wednesday, too. The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Adam Duvall.

Not long ago, we listed four players the Mets were interested in for this fourth-outfielder role. Three of them have signed elsewhere, leaving Jurickson Profar as the only free agent left. As options have gotten crossed off the list, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported New York was also kicking the tires on Tommy Pham.

None of these players were necessarily a perfect fit. But now that Cutch, Mancini, and Duvall are no longer available, it just gets worse.

Profar is likely attractive to the Mets because of his versatility. He mostly manned left field for the San Diego Padres last year but has played all over the diamond. He’s also a switch hitter and produced a career-high 2.5 fWAR in 2022. He paired that with 15 homers and a 110 wRC+. This would be a decent fit (outside of not having a ton of power potential), but he’s probably still holding out to be a starter.

Then there’s Pham. He slugged 17 homers in 2022, but it was accompanied by a 0.6 fWAR, 89 wRC+, and .686 OPS. The biggest draw must be his performance against left-handed pitching. He posted a .784 OPS and 115 wRC+ against southpaws last year. Those numbers are .832 and 132, respectively, for his career.

But then there’s his defense. According to Statcast’s Outs Above Average (OAA) metric, his glove work ranked in the ninth percentile last year. Add that fantasy football fiasco he had with Joc Pederson, and does seriously pursuing him make sense? I don’t think so.

Like I said before, there was no perfect fit for the Mets to supplement their offense in free agency after Correa signed with Minnesota. Those imperfect options have now dwindled down to just Profar and Pham.

If I had to pick one of these two free agents, it’d obviously be Profar. But of course, it takes two to tango and he may want to sign with a team where he can play more often. You know, like McCutchen did.

The chances of general manager Billy Eppler needing to add a fourth outfielder via trade have skyrocketed over the past week. New York has spent an enormous amount of money this winter to reload and make another run at the playoffs in 2023. So, it’s weird to see them having an issue with putting the final touches on their roster. We’ll see what Eppler has left up his sleeve to get the job done (or not).

