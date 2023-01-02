Two of the more likely outcomes for Jeff Saturday in 2023: He becomes the Colts’ permanent head coach or he returns to life as an ESPN analyst.

In either case, conventional wisdom would suggest it would be easier in each role to have not called one of the NFL’s rising stars “trash.” But Saturday does not seem to care after Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux’s snow angel sack celebration in Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Indianapolis — a demonstration that occurred inches away from an injured Nick Foles.

#Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday tells reporters that, 1. Nick Foles is "really sore" and won't play. 2. Sam Ehlinger will start. 3. Kayvon Thibodeaux is "tasteless" and "trash" for his snow angel celebration. 4. He's upset his linemen didn't take matters into their own hands. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

Thibodeaux leveled Foles on the play, then celebrated as Foles was down. The veteran quarterback was carted off and did not return. And he will miss this weekend’s season finale against the Texans.

Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles and then did a snow angel next to a very injured Foles pic.twitter.com/MQgT6WhtTm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

A few thoughts:

• Thibodeaux said he did not know Foles was hurt in the moment and wished him well after the game. Head coach Brian Daboll also echoed this Monday and called his pass rusher “a good young man.”

• It looks like Leonard Williams was the guy pounding on Thibodeaux’s chest. He probably needs to be aware enough to tell him to get up. Because he probably did see Foles was hurt.

• The fact the Colts did nothing in response is one of the bigger indictments of this Saturday coaching experience. He’s not a substitute teacher. He’s the head coach of an NFL team, and the interim tag does not absolve him of the corresponding accountability. If the Colts’ culture is that bad, Saturday’s culture is that bad.

