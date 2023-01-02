John Jones | USA TODAY Sports

Two of the more likely outcomes for Jeff Saturday in 2023: He becomes the Colts’ permanent head coach or he returns to life as an ESPN analyst.

In either case, conventional wisdom would suggest it would be easier in each role to have not called one of the NFL’s rising stars “trash.” But Saturday does not seem to care after Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux’s snow angel sack celebration in Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Indianapolis — a demonstration that occurred inches away from an injured Nick Foles.

Thibodeaux leveled Foles on the play, then celebrated as Foles was down. The veteran quarterback was carted off and did not return. And he will miss this weekend’s season finale against the Texans.

A few thoughts:

• Thibodeaux said he did not know Foles was hurt in the moment and wished him well after the game. Head coach Brian Daboll also echoed this Monday and called his pass rusher “a good young man.”

• It looks like Leonard Williams was the guy pounding on Thibodeaux’s chest. He probably needs to be aware enough to tell him to get up. Because he probably did see Foles was hurt.

• The fact the Colts did nothing in response is one of the bigger indictments of this Saturday coaching experience. He’s not a substitute teacher. He’s the head coach of an NFL team, and the interim tag does not absolve him of the corresponding accountability. If the Colts’ culture is that bad, Saturday’s culture is that bad.

If Stephen A. Smith is working WrestleMania, can ‘Mad Dog’ Russo too?

