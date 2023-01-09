The 2022 season took some exciting twists and turns at times for the Jets. But it ended in the same unfortunate fashion that it started. You know how: with Joe Flacco running an offense that struggled to put points on the board.

The Miami Dolphins beat Gang Green 9-6 and clinched the seventh AFC Playoff seed in the process. We’ve seen many reports and quotes from coaches about how the organization is committed to developing Zach Wilson. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be the starter next season, though.

If the following report from SNY’s Conor Hughes is accurate, the Jets would prefer Wilson be the second-string signal-caller to a more established veteran. Hughes reports that the three quarterbacks on the Jets’ wish list at the outset of the offseason include Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, and… Lamar Jackson.

The #Jets will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. They’ll pursue Jimmy G, Derek Carr and, if available, Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xJsPanClXM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 9, 2023

The first two names here aren’t very surprising. If Mike LaFleur is indeed back as offensive coordinator, Jimmy G fits into the Jets’ current offensive scheme. LaFleur spent time as the San Francisco 49ers passing-game coordinator from 2017-20.

After getting benched to finish out the regular season, Carr’s days with the Las Vegas Raiders appear done. His contract situation would hypothetically mean a trade has to happen quickly after the conclusion of the Super Bowl. He comes with his own issues, but Carr is a proven NFL commodity. That can’t be said about either Wilson or Mike White (another pending free agent).

Also, the only times he’s missed a game since 2018 have come in the past two weeks when the Raiders sent him home for the year. Durability is a wonderful thing, too.

Jackson, on the other hand, feels like the pie-in-the-sky option should he become available. This is the least likely of the three signal-caller listed. But still, the fact that the Jets are even interested in paying the price to acquire Jackson is notable.

As Hughes said in the above clip, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh know their impending fate. They could get canned at the end of next season if New York doesn’t make the playoffs. Even if they are committed to developing Wilson, it seems like they’d rather not go through more growing pains with him as the starter in 2023.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.