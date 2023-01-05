Mike Francesa wants all of the Giants on the field.

The WFAN legend has waded into this weekend’s start ‘em-or-sit ‘em debate. And he wants the Giants to treat Sunday’s regular season finale against the Eagles like it means something for their postseason outlook. Even though it does not.

“I would love to see the Giants take it to the Eagles this Sunday,” Francesa tweeted. “It is what I believe. Not because they owe it to the sport. They earned the right to decide. But because it is the right way to prepare for the playoffs.”

It’s anyone’s guess at this point how the Giants, locked into the NFC’s 6-seed, will approach Week 18. This is the first time general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have ever been in this position as the lead decision-makers. And Daboll is not tipping his hand either way at this juncture.

It is unlikely Francesa will be alone. Many Giants fans (and local media members) love to reflect and rehash the franchise’s glory days. And few chapters in the Big Blue Book of Bedtime Stories are more cherished than The Night Tom Coughlin Played To Win The Game Against The Undefeated Patriots.

This game, obviously, is a far cry from that one. But the Eagles’ standing atop the conference (and the game’s importance to them as they aim to wrap up the NFC East title and home field advantage) is enough to stir the memories. It’s -110 at the ESNY sports book that at least one columnist gets Coughlin on the phone before kickoff. And that decision 15 years ago will certainly color how this one is perceived.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]