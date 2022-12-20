The Giants’ Week 15 win on Sunday Night Football significantly boosted their chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a part of that club. There’s still a chance he could rejoin Big Blue this year, but it recently seemed like OBJ was destined to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Such a thing is still possible, but team owner Jerry Jones sounded rather pessimistic about a deal getting done in the near future on Tuesday. Here’s what he said, via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on their continued pursuit of free agent WR Odell Beckham (on @1053thefan): "The reality is time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 20, 2022

This is in stark contrast to what Jones said literally less than a week ago (via USA Today):

Odell’s going to join us…There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.

What could’ve happened in such a short period of time? Maybe it’s just the fact that Beckham is willing to sit out of the 2022 season completely and wait for free agency in the spring.

The Bills are another team who met with Beckham during his free-agency tour. They also haven’t closed the door on an agreement coming together. However, it sure sounds like they’re ready to forge ahead with the guys currently on their roster.

We haven’t heard too much about whether the Giants are still seriously chatting with Beckham or not. Of course, that could change with how Big Blue’s playoff chances shifted this week. But if OBJ won’t be ready to play by the Wild Card Round on January 14th, it wouldn’t make much sense for New York to pursue anything right now.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected]media.com and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.