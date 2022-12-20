The Giants may have wrapped up an NFL playoff berth by the time they open presents on Christmas morning.

From NFL.com: The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a win at the Vikings on Saturday and one of the three below combinations (not including ties):

• Commanders loss and Lions loss

• Commanders loss and Seahawks loss

• Lions loss and Seahawks loss

Beating Minnesota won’t be easy. But it is certainly possible. And if the Giants can take care of their own business, clinching in Week 16 suddenly becomes quite possible. The Commanders and Seahawks are clear road underdogs against the 49ers and Chiefs, respectively. The Lions should beat the Panthers, but the Giants won’t need that result if everything else plays out.

The other NFC scenarios in play: The Eagles wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed if they win at the Cowboys (and likely without quarterback Jalen Hurts). The Bengals, Chargers and Ravens could all clinch as well in the AFC, and almost all those scenarios all involve the Jets losing to the Jaguars on Thursday night. So Gang Green needs this one.

ICYMI the more complete rundown on the NFC outlook from Monday:

The top-5 teams are all but locked in, with limited potential seeding variation. And then there are two wild card spots left for four or five teams, depending on how you want to consider the Packers.

NFC playoff picture entering Week 16:

1-Eagles (13-1)

2-Vikings (11-3)

3-49ers (10-4)

4-Buccaneers (6-8)

5-Cowboys (10-4)

6-Giants (8-5-1)

7-Commanders (7-6-1)

—

8-Seahawks (7-7)

9-Lions (7-7)

10-Packers (5-8)

Bottom line: The Commanders should hold on if they can win two of their next three. The Lions are charging hard. The Seahawks are all but done. And if everyone stumbles, the Packers lurk.

