The Mets are experiencing notable changes off the field as well.

From Newsday:

Wayne Randazzo will not return to the Mets’ WCBS-AM radio booth in 2023, two industry sources told Newsday. … Randazzo is believed to be in the mix for a television job on Angels games. It is not yet clear whom Audacy, WCBS’ parent company, will partner with (Howie) Rose next season.

The report goes on to point out Jake Eisenberg, who did some fill-in work last season, recently joined the Royals’ broadcast team. So he is not necessarily an option.

The Mets will get a suitable replacement for Randazzo. There are plenty of qualified men and women ready for the call to the big leagues and a chance to work with a legend like Rose. This isn’t going to be a YES Network situation where they need someone to work over Zoom from a basement somewhere in the greater Cincinnati area.

But they will have a hard time finding someone whose style allows WFAN to keep one of the morning show’s best gimmicks running. Because Randazzo really did sound like a guy calling games in the 1930s, and Gregg Giannotti nailed the exaggerated impression every time. Nothing will ever top “Watch the fat man scoot!” as Daniel Vogelbach went first to third for the Mets.

Last thing: It really is fitting Randazzo, who sounds like an old-time baseball voice, will now potentially be calling games featuring Shohei Ohtani, who routinely does things people haven’t done since way back in the day.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Getting Joey Gallo a raise may be Scott Boras’ career greatest achievement

• Iona hoops states case as America’s best mid-major

• Who should be Yankees’ starting left fielder in 2023?

• More proof NFL will do anything to not do anything about Dan Snyder

• Mets have learned valuable lesson from James McCann debacle

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]