The Giants are facing the Green Bay Packers in London, and they’ve got their hands full. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (known python) already has two touchdown passes as the Pack lead New York 20-10 at halftime.

Before both squads hit the locker room for a quick breather, though, the Giants found a creative way to get themselves on the board. The coaching staff probably saw what the Jets pulled off in Pittsburgh last week and wanted to try it for themselves.

As it turns out, the ol’ double-reverse works across the pond in England, too:

There’s nothing quite like getting creative to make big plays, especially when the majority of your receiving room is hurt.

Similar to last week against the Bears, the Giants passing game has looked rough. Quarterback Daniel Jones went into halftime completing 8-of-13 passes for just 81 yards. The person he’s turned to the most is Darius Slayton, who has caught three passes on four targets for 46 yards.

Running the ball has been much more successful. Running back Saquon Barkley has already racked up 55 yards on just seven carries. Jones, who has been running the ball quite successfully throughout the first four weeks, has just three yards on one carry. Of course, he’s still nursing an ankle injury he sustained in Week 4.

