We’re not even two quarters into the Jets’ Week 4 matchup against the Steelers yet. However, this looks like a bit of a different squad than previous weeks.

After taking an early lead with a field goal in the first quarter, quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense found themselves marching down the field. This included a couple of excellent throws from Wilson to Elijah Moore to set up a trip to the red zone at the start of the second quarter.

That’s when the trickery happened. If you had Zach Wilson’s first touchdown of the year being of the receiving variety, then congratulations:

And for those who want to see it again, here’s an up-close-and-personal look at Wilson’s Griddy touchdown celebration:

Ultimately, it took the Jets four minutes and 28 seconds for a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Let’s see if the offense can keep that momentum going.

