The Giants travel to London this week to face the Packers (Sunday, 9:00 a.m. ET).

This 3-1 ballclub, which will have its biggest task of the year going against a 3-1 Green Bay team, has dealt with the injury bug through the entire first month of the season.

Those issues will not change in Week 5 — multiple Giants players aren’t traveling across the pond.

#Giants say the following players won’t travel to London and are out Sunday vs the #Packers: CB Cor’Dale Flott

WR Kenny Golladay

DL Henry Mondeaux

LB Azeez Ojulari

WR Kadarius Toney — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2022

The rookie Flott will be missing his second straight game with a calf injury. With starting cornerback Aaron Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury, the Giants are incredibly short-handed in the secondary. Expect Fabian Moreau, if healthy, to start on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Moreau has been limited in practice this week with a foot injury.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mondeaux (ankle) and Ojulari (calf) will not travel. The latter will be missing his third game already this season. Ojulari sat out Weeks 1 and 2 with a calf injury. Expect outside linebackers Oshane Ximines and Jihad Ward to see time in Ojulari’s absence.

And finally, the injuries in the incredibly weak wide receiver room. Both Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) won’t make the trip. Sterling Shepard is also out for the year with a torn ACL while rookie Wan’Dale Robinson has been battling a knee injury since Week 1. It’s unclear if Robinson will return to the game field Sunday — he’s been limited in practice this week. Wide receiver Richie James is also battling an ankle injury, didn’t practice Wednesday (projection), and then was limited Thursday.

Looks like it’ll be another day full of play action, dump-offs, check-downs, and Saquon Barkley for this limited Giants offense. And a huge task for a Giants defense that must take pressure off that weak Big Blue unit. Because with David Sills and Darius Slayton the only fully healthy receivers for a banged-up Daniel Jones (ankle), how are you supposed to operate through the air?

