As the Giants prepare for their Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, they will continue to try and accomplish something they haven’t done in a while: remain undefeated. Isn’t that fun to say?

New York hasn’t had a perfect two weeks by any stretch when looking at the game film. But a win is a win, and head coach Brian Daboll’s squad has secured two of those in their first two opportunities of the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has been with the Giants since 2019, so he’s never experienced this type of early-season success with Big Blue. He made his weekly appearance on John Jastremski’s “New York, New York” podcast and had a predictable, yet still hilarious response to the Giants’ 2-0 start:

Yea, it definitely beats the hell outta being 0-2, that’s for sure. It’s a lot better walking around, guys are excited and feeling good, but at the same time, we’ve won two games. That’s just two games, there’s a lot ahead of us. There’s a lot we know we need to do better and clean up moving forward, and that’s what we’re focused on right now. We’re enjoying the start, but a lot we’ve gotta build on.

This answer from Jones wasn’t surprising, but it doesn’t make it any less funny. I’m mostly referring to how it “beats the hell outta being 0-2”. That’s probably one of the most relatable things he’s ever said for Giants fans.

The interview touched on a number of topics. However, one of the questions Jastremski asked Jones focused on the Giants having a slow first half followed by a much better second half to secure a victory, which is the same way they did it in Week 1. Here’s what he had to say about that:

Well, I think we’ve done a good job at halftime keeping our poise, keeping our composure, understanding that if we clean up a couple of little things it’s going to get easier for us. Making schematic adjustments, too, is part of it. Coaches have done a good job with that, but understanding these games are 60-minute games. You talk about the NFL, these NFL games are tight – most of them come down to one score here and there. So, you’ve gotta be able to weather the storm, weather the harder parts, the parts that don’t go great so when it comes time to make a play or make a drive the team needs to win the game, you’re in a spot where you can do that.

Those slow starts in the first half haven’t been all that enjoyable to watch, but seeing the Giants make adjustments and execute as they have after halftime sure has. Some of that is a credit to those schematic adjustments Jones mentioned, but another part is probably also from Daboll showing faith in his players to make plays when they need to.

