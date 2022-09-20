If you were a big fan of the Linsanity days while Jeremy Lin stormed onto the scene with the Knicks in 2012, then you’re in luck.

HBO is producing a documentary about Lin, called “38 At the Garden”. The full trailer just dropped, which you can see below:

After not doing much of anything with the Golden State Warriors as an NBA rookie, Lin landed with New York and created a movement. He appeared in 35 games overall (25 starts) and he averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per night.

The title of the documentary is in reference to the 38-point performance he put together at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10th, 2011. Lin had already posted three straight games of 20-plus points before this particular performance, but there’s something a little extra special about dropping nearly 40 points at The Garden.

Of course, this documentary goes into more than just what happened on the basketball court. It looks like it’ll be incredibly interesting. We’ll have to wait a little bit for the full release, though — the doc is currently set to drop on October 11th.

