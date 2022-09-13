The Giants‘ Week 1 victory against the Titans in Nashville was a long time coming. It was the first time in six years (!) that New York won a season-opening game. This contest had its fair share of ups and downs, and head coach Brian Daboll let it all out once time expired.

After heading into halftime down 13-0, the Giants came out in the third quarter and tied things up with a couple of big plays from Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard. New York then took a late lead with a gutsy two-point conversion call by Daboll. The celebration was short-lived because Tennessee immediately began marching down the field to set up a game-winning field goal attempt.

It was assumed the Giants were headed for another 0-1 start until Randy Bullock shanked it left and handed New York an unexpected victory. We saw Daboll’s initial jubilation immediately after the clock hit zero, but nothing once he got on the field. Until now:

Think Brian Daboll was hyped to start 1-0?! 😤 Wait for it, trust us. @Giants pic.twitter.com/v3V50JX03f — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

We saw so many emotions in less than a minute. First, it was disbelief that they had actually won, followed by relief that his head coaching debut was a successful one. Last, but most certainly not least, he let all of those emotions out by getting incredibly hyped.

The good vibes kept coming after that once he got into the locker room and started dancing with his players.

What’s the best part of this? Well, probably the fact that every single Giants fan did some version of the same thing once time expired. As if the fanbase wasn’t already excited about this victory and the franchise’s new direction, the first-year head coach’s reaction was completely relatable.

More Giants on ESNY

• WATCH: Huge plays for Giants’ Saquon Barkely, Sterling Shepard

• Kadarius Toney knows Giants’ plays, Brian Daboll says

• How Brian Daboll used Derek Jeter to send Giants key message

• Eli Manning goes ‘undercover’ in NYC, finds way to roast Patriots

• Daniel Jones: Giants’ top 2022 goal is ‘starting fast’

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.