Giants reportedly kicking Odell Beckham tires again

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The Giants put their current off-field drama behind them — or at least claimed to — on Friday.

And now they may reportedly bring back arguably the greatest drama magnet in franchise history as soon as Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. is suddenly a realistic option for Big Blue, according to The Post, and the odds of him re-signing with his former team “might now be as high as 50/50.” The abrupt shift comes after wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during OTAs. The season-ending injury thins out an already short-handed receivers room even more. Malik Nabers (ACL rehab) and Darius Slayton (sports hernia surgery) were already sidelined before Olszewski went down.

From The Post:

Just like that, reinforcements are needed. The Giants plan to add another receiver. They will hold a workout Monday, and Beckham is likely to be one of the players trying to make an impression. From virtually no shot, the chances of the Giants signing Beckham might now be as high as 50/50.

This does not mean they are sold on Beckham being able to help them this season. It might mean they are willing to give him a shot. Money is not expected to be an issue, as nothing makes much sense other than a one-year deal for right around the veteran minimum. There would be no guarantees whatsoever that Beckham would make it through to the 53-man roster.

The report says coach John Harbaugh’s praise of Beckham earlier this offseason and the workout he had with the team were nothing more than some kind words and a look. The Giants were not, and have not, been serious about bringing back their former polarizing star. Which makes sense given he is 33, did not play at all last season and has missed 57% of the possible regular season games he could have played over the last five years. Not to mention the immense baggage he would bring with him. But now they just need a warm body, so the bar is much lower.

We will maintain the stance we have had each time the Beckham-Giants Reunion Movement experiences some life: Bringing him back would be a colossally bad idea.

There was an argument to be made back in 2022. Not a good one, to be clear, but that surprise playoff team was lacking offensive weapons and then-coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were in Year 1 and probably trying to make Beckham’s big-name buddies in the locker room happy.

But now? Beckham is done. No one else wants him. And there is going to be no place for him on the roster once Nabers and Slayton are healthy. The Giants have too much young depth at the position, Beckham doesn’t play special teams and let us be real — there will be nonsense if he comes back. Because there always is with Beckham. Some fans and his local media sycophants act like it would be some triumphant return, but as we have also written in the past — Beckham is not Lawrence Taylor or Tom Seaver or Mark Messier or even Matt Harvey. Those guys actually won something in this city. Beckham had a great catch and little else. Let us move on for good.