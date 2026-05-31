It looks like Giants’ Cam Skattebo will be ready for Week 1

Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images

Malik Nabers’ Week 1 availability is in some doubt, by all indications.

It does not seem like it will be the same situation with Cam Skattebo.

The Giants‘ bruising running back did a backflip on Saturday night during Brian Burns’ charity softball game in Pomona, New York — a good sign he will be ready to roll after a gruesome ankle injury ended his rookie season.

Cam Skattebo home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game. And then a backflip in celebration. Safe to say he’s feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/4sEVz736lV — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 30, 2026

Not what I’d do if I was in Skattebo’s shoes, but hey, it’s an upgrade from getting physical at Monday Night Raw a few days after surgery.

Skattebo was one of the Giants’ bright spots last year with 617 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in eight games. But his off-field judgment — those dumb podcast comments about CTE remain quite dumb — still leave a bit to be desired. And the biggest question, really, is whether a guy with his playing style can a) bounce back to 100% of what he was before the injury and b) if he only gets to, say, 97%, is that still enough to be an impact player?