Odell Beckham: I have ‘unfinished’ business with Giants

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Odell Beckham Jr. unsurprisingly would like to be a Giant again.

The polarizing wide receiver made an appearance to sign autographs at Brian Burns’ charity softball game on Saturday night — a few days before he definitely maybe could get a second chance with Big Blue after several years of speculation and reunion near-misses. And he laid on the nostalgia, as you would expect, in an interview with The Post.

“It’s a place I never wanted to leave,” Beckham told the news outlet. “It’s just a special place in my heart, just to see all of these Big Blue jerseys — (I’m) just hoping for the best.”

Beckham added that he “left some things unfinished” and said that “I guess we’re going to find out soon” when asked if he can still contribute at age 33.

A refresher on where things reportedly stand: The Giants are apparently more serious than they have been previously — at least under coach John Harbaugh — about bringing Beckham in. What changed? The lack of healthy bodies in the receivers room. Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are working their way back from injuries and Gunner Olszewski just tore his Achilles. The Giants are expected to work out wideouts this week and it’s apparently 50/50, according to The Post, that they sign Beckham.

Look: Beckham did not play at all last season and has missed 57% of the possible regular season games he could have played over the last five years. Not to mention the immense baggage he would bring with him. Signing him seems very silly. Even if it’s a flyer and unlikely to amount to anything more than a training camp farewell tour. But then again, these are still the Giants.