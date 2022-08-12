Joe Benigno has been back at WFAN for 5 minutes and he’s already breathing fire

Joe Benigno predicts the Jets' first 5 games. Ladies and gentlemen, he's back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WhPRSn3M4W — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 11, 2022

MUST. FREAKIN’. WIN.

I will be honest: I was skeptical about Joe Benigno’s WFAN return. Still am. Not because of Benigno. The guy is a legend. But because it just felt like such a strange move on the station’s part. They cleaned house of all the stalwarts and veterans, only to bring one back to take up air time that should be going to up-and-comers they should be trying to develop? It just felt like a move that would be fun in the short-term (and make newly-minted ratings machine Evan Roberts happy), but accomplish little long-term.

That said, this is the type of stuff that will move the needle if dished out in moderation. What are they going to do if the Jets are good? Or if the Mets win the World Series? BRO.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]