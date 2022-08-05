Alex Rodriguez had a remarkable, albeit controversial, career for the Yankees.

Rodriguez is among the top-10 in franchise history in many offensive categories. He was a seven-time All-Star in pinstripes, winning three Silver Slugger and two MVP awards and a World Series. And then there are the steroids, the opt-out, the suspension, the feuds and the rest of the nonsense.

The Yankees have assigned his No. 13 since his playing days ended, most recently to the now-departed Joey Gallo. But it is now on the shelf again. And given Rodriguez has pulled off an impressive reputation rebuild since he retired, is it possible the Yankees could go as far as to eventually retire his number or give him a plaque in Monument Park?

Mike Francesa says his old pal has no chance.

“His legacy in the Bronx is going to be exactly what it was. One of good times, of tremendous performance, of MVP seasons, but also of the lowest of lows,” the WFAN legend said on his latest BetRivers podcast while answering reader emails.

“I don’t think the Yankees have any inclination to ever make A-Rod a permanent part of their history. I don’t think they’ll ever retire his uniform, I don’t think there will ever be [induction into Monument Park]. I don’t think that’s how A-Rod’s career will be remembered with the Yankees.”

We agree with Francesa, albeit with one caveat. Rodriguez has handled being painted as one of the villains of ESPN’s Derek Jeter documentary series well by all accounts. It’s unlikely, but his willingness to take his medicine could help get him over the line. And warts and all, he deserves more than eventually coming back for Old Timer’s Day.

A number retirement is likely too much. A plaque in Monument Park would make sense. Rodriguez is one of the greatest players in baseball history and he was a key part of a championship team. Time heals all wounds; his performance should trump all of his woes in the end.

