So FOX had a big idea for Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” broadcast between the Cubs and Reds: A hologram of the late Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

And then, inexplicably, they followed through on it.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

Hey, I get it. The networks will always push the technological envelope when it comes to big events in an effort to make the broadcast feel special. And besides, who doesn’t love a hologram of a deceased beloved famous person! It’s always a big hit.

Just ask the NFL after its Vince Lombardi Super Bowl commercial.

Or when Coachella had the Tupac Shakur hologram.

On this day 5 years ago, hologram Tupac hit the stage at Coachella pic.twitter.com/zwHSI5cUtn — Tupac Shakur (@TupacShakurLC) April 15, 2017

And who could forget when Kanye West got Kim Kardashian that hologram of her dad, Robert Kardashian, for her birthday.

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for 40th birthday: “Hologram from heaven” pic.twitter.com/g2GbNsakpI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2020

Oh, wait. That’s right. Every time someone rolls out one of these holograms it is universally panned and everyone thinks it’s creepy.

Really, FOX. It would have been nice enough to just sing the song and show some B-roll of Caray singing. Or get Will Ferrell to come out, do his Saturday Night Live bit for a moment and then lead the crowd. We don’t need the hologram. The moment would have been just as poignant without out. The same goes for the Lombardi Super Bowl commercial. No more creepy holograms please.

