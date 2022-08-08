Jets’ Sauce Gardner has upgraded his blinged-out sauce bottle (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AL THE JEWELER (@al_jeweler)

Sauce Gardner is taking advantage of his signing bonus. The Jets’ rookie cornerback now has a blinged-out sauce bottle around his neck after collaborating with Totowa-based Labelle Jewelry and “Al the Jeweler.”

From TMZ Sports:

Sauce hit up Al the Jeweler in Totowa, New Jersey for the special request … and we’re told the whole thing took a month to complete.

Al tells us the blinged-out item is made up of over 20 carats of VS diamonds … including emerald baguettes and round cuts.

Note: VS means very small inclusions. The stuff you pick up when you have purchased an engagement ring. Or a bejeweled airplane bottle.

Gardner already had a diamond sauce bottle prior to April’s NFL Draft. But it was a modest one. Now he has upgraded. Gardner also has a “SAUCE” necklace designed by Al the Jeweler, according to TMZ. He has also been wearing grills during training camp. And he can back it all up, by all accounts. Gardner has drawn raves reviews so far this summer.

