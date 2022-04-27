Joe Douglas soon must make crucial decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft. How the Jets general manager utilizes his first-round picks (Nos. 4 and 10) will help shape the future.

Let’s take a look at seven prospects the Jets should have their eyes on.

1. Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson

He’s the hot name of the moment as we count down the hours. Johnson has reportedly moved ahead of the other pass rushers expected to be available at No. 4.

2. N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu

It is beginning to look more likely all three of the big-name tackles will be around at No. 4. Indications are Ekwonu is Douglas’ favorite

3. Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

He may not be Douglas’ preferred pick. But if Johnson is somehow gone, the Jets could shift to Thibodeaux.

4. Georgia DE Travon Walker

Taking Douglas’ preference for pass rushers in mind, Walker could be the choice at No. 4 if he somehow falls there. The Georgia Bulldog would be a superb complement to Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers.

5. Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

If a pass rusher or tackle is not the pick, expect Douglas to focus on a secondary that was horrendous a season ago. Gardner would be a Day 1 starter opposite free-agent pickup D.J. Reed.

6. USC WR Drake London

It’s likely a foregone conclusion the Jets will go with a wide receiver at No. 10. But hat if Douglas loves London and doesn’t want to wait that long? His 6-foot-5 frame would allow him to be a red-zone threat for Zach Wilson.

7. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

If Garrett Wilson doesn’t go to the Falcons at No. 8 and is still on the board at No. 10, he’ll be in play for the Jets. He’s arguably the best receiver of the class and would assist in Wilson’s development.

8. Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

In the event the Jets take a pass rusher at No. 4 and pass on a wideout at No. 10, Hamilton could be an option. His versatility would allow him to be effective up near the line of scrimmage and against the pass. He’d also fill the void left by Marcus Maye.

