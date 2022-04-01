The Giants could target Georgia EDGE Travon Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Travon Walker info

EDGE, Georgia

6-foot-5, 275 pounds

2021 Stats (13 games): 33 total tackles (17 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery

How Travon Walker would fit into the Giants roster

Another Georgia kid?

The Giants seem to be where all the Bulldogs eventually end up (SEE: Azeez Ojulari, Tae Crowder, Andrew Thomas, DeAndre Baker, Lorenzo Carter, Alec Ogletree, and Jake Fromm).

If the Giants were to utilize a first-round draft pick on Travon Walker (possibly their No. 7 overall selection or a pick later in the first round if they were to trade down), he would instantly see significant playing time.

He would be a notable asset to the edge rusher rotation from the get-go and likely a starter at least a few weeks into his rookie season.

Given Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme, the Giants will need all the pass-rushing weapons they can get their hands on. In the event neither Aidan Hutchinson nor Kayvon Thibodeaux is available, Walker could be a beneficial acquisition to complement Azeez Ojulari/Leonard Williams and overwhelm opposing offensive lines.

Travon Walker Film Room notes

Walker and Georgia’s 2021 win over Clemson (four total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack)

I don’t love this first play from Walker, who’s lined up as the far defensive end on the top of your screen (No. 44). He hesitates coming out of the three-point stance and doesn’t make it to the quarterback fast enough to truly make an impact on the throw.

Walker should be exploding out of that stance.

Walker lines up on the far A-gap before using his power to shoot the B gap as part of a stunt. The result: a sack of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Walker’s strength is highly notable, and he uses it here to push the Clemson left tackle far back enough to force Uiagalelei to step up and scramble.

Great athleticism from Walker to rush the passer off the edge, turn back upfield once Uiagalelei scrambles, and catch him from behind.

Walker and Georgia’s 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama (two total tackles, one solo tackle)

Not a great look for Walker right off the bat, as he misses the tackle on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Walker uses his speed in this final clip to immediately reach the backfield and pressure Young into throwing the ball away.

Walker sports great size, power, and speed, but doesn’t put the greatest tackling technique on display and may not have the strength to be a down lineman in a 3-4. The Giants will need to take that into consideration if they do target him in the draft.

