The Jets could target USC WR Drake London in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Drake London info

WR, USC

6-foot-5, 220 pounds

2020 Second-team All-Pac-12

2021 First-team All-Pac-12

2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

2019 Stats (eight games): 39 receptions, 567 yards, five touchdowns

2020 Stats (six games): 33 receptions, 502 yards, three touchdowns

2021 Stats (eight games): 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, seven touchdowns

How Drake London would fit into the Jets roster

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson must efficiently develop in year two — ergo he’ll need all the weapons he can get, and he just lost one in Jamison Crowder.

Drake London sports tremendous size at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and can be a surefire end-zone target down near the goal line. He could greatly complement Corey Davis, the team’s top wideout and another potentially reliable end-zone target, and Elijah Moore, a young slot receiver with tremendous upside.

Combine those three guys with tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin (both free-agent pickups) and you have yourself a slate of weapons that could assist in Wilson’s year-two improvement.

Drake London Film Room notes

London and USC’s 2021 win over Washington State (13 receptions, 170 yards, two touchdowns)

Speed and the ability to locate the football over the defender prove London could definitely be a downfield threat in the pros.

Yes, we need to show some bad plays too, such as this one, where London fails to reel in what should be an easy catch.

Even when the play seems to break down, London is still able to help USC make something out of nothing. He plants his inside (left) foot, cuts toward the sideline, and runs the final part of his route beyond the line to gain. He then completes the play, reeling in the catch for the first down.

The ability to make catches in traffic is what will help London succeed at the next level — he shows that strength in this clip.

Superb awareness and vision from London on this play, as he easily finds space after the catch.

Another catch in traffic.

London’s size and strength apparently aren’t issues.

In these final two clips, London is able to utilize his height, vision, athleticism, and overall ball skills to gain an advantage over the defensive back.

London and USC’s 2021 loss to Notre Dame (15 receptions, 171 yards)

London continues to show off his catch radius, making this grab near the sideline.

On what could’ve been a huge loss for the Trojans, London shows off the elusiveness to make a man miss in the backfield and gain positive yardage.

The elusiveness is eye-opening, and London portrays that quality once again here.

And finally, another clip of London proving he can be a serious deep-ball threat.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.