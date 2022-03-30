The Jets could target Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kyle Hamilton info

S, Notre Dame

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

2020 First-Team All-ACC

2021 Consensus All-American

How Kyle Hamilton would fit into the Jets roster

Just like we said about Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner — Kyle Hamilton would be an instant starter on the Jets defense.

Due to the departure of Marcus Maye in free agency, and the fact the Jets were last in total defense last year (and 30th in passing yards allowed), New York could use a potential star safety.

Hamilton is versatile, sporting the ability to defend the pass and play up in the box. If the Jets were to use the No. 4 pick on him (or the No. 10 choice should he slide that far down), they would be nabbing someone who you could definitely build your defense around.

Kyle Hamilton Film Room notes

Hamilton and Notre Dame’s 2021 win over Florida State (six total tackles, two solo tackles, two interceptions)

In this first clip, Hamilton (No. 14) utilizes a low backpedal stance to not lose his balance. He then is able to keep up with his matchup and use great vision and ball skills to pick off the pass.

Phenomenal speed from Hamilton in this clip, as he gets over to the other side of the field just in time and uses his vision and ball skills to record yet another interception. This type of range will prove crucial at the next level.

Showing off his physicality in this clip, Hamilton flys up, breaks down, forces the ball-carrier to the inside, and executes a great tackle on what is a 3rd-and-6 shovel pass by Florida State.

Another great play in the secondary by Hamilton, who uses his inside (right) arm to deflect the pass while keeping his outside (left) arm free to make a tackle if the pass is somehow complete. The deflection then leads to another pick for the Irish.

Putting his strength on display, Hamilton does his part to keep FSU quarterback Jordan Travis out of the end zone on this read-option keeper.

Hamilton and Notre Dame’s 2021 win over Purdue (10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, one interception, two pass breakups)

Great timing, vision, and ball skills by Hamilton leads to a pass deflection in this initial clip.

Remember: Hamilton isn’t just successful in the deep part of the field. He possesses superb run-stopping abilities as well, and shows them on this 4th-and-1 play against Purdue.

Hamilton correctly reads the play, is fast enough to meet the running back behind the line to gain, and shows great tackling form to prevent the first down.

Despite the notable gain allowed by the Irish defense, Hamilton takes a great angle to knock Purdue running back King Doerue out of bounds on this play.

And finally, we see unbelievable vision and concentration on this play from Hamilton, who reels in the end-zone interception off the intended receiver’s hands.

