The Jets could target Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett Wilson info

WR, Ohio State

6-foot, 188 pounds

2020 First-team All-Big Ten

2021 Second-team All-Big Ten

2020 Stats (eight games): 43 receptions, 723 yards, six touchdowns; seven punt returns, 51 yards (7.3 yards per return)

2021 Stats (11 games): 70 receptions, 1,058 yards, 12 touchdowns; 13 punt returns, 68 yards (5.2 yards per return)

How Garrett Wilson would fit into the Jets roster

He’s elusive, fast, a great route-runner, and can be an effective deep-ball threat.

What else do you need to know?

Garrett Wilson would be a great split-end complement to Corey Davis while Elijah Moore shines in the slot. Adding a weapon to this Jets offense will be key at No. 10 overall (after addressing the horrid secondary at No. 4).

This team needs Zach Wilson to develop in year two, and if the young quarterback is going to succeed, he’ll require as much assistance as possible.

Davis and Moore are reliable targets (when healthy), but you can never have too much talent in the receiver room. Garrett Wilson’s various on-field traits will make him highly effective at the next level, which would be great for Wilson and the Jets offense as a whole.

Garrett Wilson Film Room notes

Wilson and Ohio State’s September 2021 loss to Oregon (eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown)

Already we see superb athleticism and hands from Wilson, as he leaps and snatches this high throw from Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Maybe I say this just a bit too much (SEE: our film review on Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson), but this play reminds me of Giants wideout Kadarius Toney.

Wilson makes the reception and immediately turns and looks to find space for extra yardage.

Being able to make the tough over-the-middle catches will be crucial at the next level, and Wilson proves he’s capable of doing that in this last clip.

Wilson and Ohio State’s November 2021 win over Michigan State (seven receptions, 126 yards, two touchdowns)

A great effort from Wilson after the catch, as he makes a man miss and fights his way to the first-down marker.

The elusiveness is key here — always look to make guys miss after the catch. That’s what will have you shine at the professional level.

Wilson shows off that speed here. This specific trait will allow him to be an effective down-field threat in the pros.

Just an incredible slant route run by Wilson here, as No. 5 is wide open in the end zone for the Buckeye touchdown.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.