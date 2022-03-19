The future is bright for the Yankees and Mets.
Over the past months, the top-ranked prospects for the Yankees and Mets have appeared on the updated Top 100 rankings for various scouting outlets.
While the top ten overall prospects include many of the same names from one outlet to another, where they rank is different. That is definitely the case for the top prospects in the two New York organizations as well.
We’ve taken the time to share where MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs and Keith Law at The Athletic rank the best prospects in our two teams’ pipelines.
Here’s how the top ten overall look for five major outlets:
MLB Pipeline
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Tigers
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
- Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees
- CJ Abrams, SS, Padres
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
Yankees in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100
Mets in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100
Baseball Prospectus
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- Marco Luciano, SS, Giants
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (14)
Yankees in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100
Mets in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100
Baseball America
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- CJ Abrams, SS, Padres
- Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees
Highest Ranked Met: Francisco Álvarez, C (13)
Yankees in Baseball America‘s Top 100
Mets in Baseball America‘s Top 100
FanGraphs
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
- Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates
- Josh Jung, 3B, Rangers
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (12)
Keith Law (The Athletic)
- Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers
- CJ Abrams, SS, Padres
- Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
- Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees
Yankees on Keith Law’s Top 100
