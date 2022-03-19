The future is bright for the Yankees and Mets.

Over the past months, the top-ranked prospects for the Yankees and Mets have appeared on the updated Top 100 rankings for various scouting outlets.

While the top ten overall prospects include many of the same names from one outlet to another, where they rank is different. That is definitely the case for the top prospects in the two New York organizations as well.

We’ve taken the time to share where MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs and Keith Law at The Athletic rank the best prospects in our two teams’ pipelines.

Here’s how the top ten overall look for five major outlets:

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Tigers Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees CJ Abrams, SS, Padres Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets

Yankees in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100

Mets in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals Shane Baz, RHP, Rays Marco Luciano, SS, Giants Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets

Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (14)

Yankees in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100

Mets in Baseball Prospectus‘ Top 100

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays Shane Baz, RHP, Rays CJ Abrams, SS, Padres Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

Highest Ranked Met: Francisco Álvarez, C (13)

Yankees in Baseball America‘s Top 100

Mets in Baseball America‘s Top 100

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates Josh Jung, 3B, Rangers Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays

Highest Ranked Yankee: Anthony Volpe, SS (12)

Yankees in FanGraphs’ Top 100

Mets in FanGraphs’ Top 100

Keith Law (The Athletic)

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers CJ Abrams, SS, Padres Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays Shane Baz, RHP, Rays Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

Yankees on Keith Law’s Top 100

Mets on Keith Law’s Top 100