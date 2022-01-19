Three future Yankees make the cut.

On Wednesday morning, Baseball America dropped their updated Top 100 prospect rankings. The future of the New York Yankees is not as highly regarded as some of their division rivals.

Anthony Volpe is the highest-rated prospect in the Yankees’ system, coming in at No. 10 overall.

Here’s where the Yankees’ prospects landed on BA‘s updated list:

10. Anthony Volpe, SS

Tools: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 55 | Fielding: 50 | Arm: 45

Comments: “After delivering the biggest breakout season of any prospect last year, Volpe is primed to show it wasn’t a fluke with his growing power, elite at-bat quality, underrated athleticism and exceptional work ethic.”

55. Oswald Peraza, SS

Tools: Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Fielding: 55 | Arm: 55

Comments: “Peraza successfully handled three levels of the minors and made his Triple-A debut in a breakout 2021 season. He’s the best defensive shortstop in the Yankees system and boasts a well-rounded offensive skill set headlined by growing power.”

87. Jasson Dominguez, OF

Tools: Hit: 55 | Power: 60 | Run: 50 | Fielding: 50 | Arm: 50

Comments: “A heralded international signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, Dominguez has an exciting mix of tools and athleticism. Few hitters his age can drive the ball with the type of impact that Dominguez can when he makes contact.”

The Baltimore Orioles’ system includes BA‘s No. 1 overall prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman. Baltimore also has No. 6, right-hand pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno (No. 7) gives Toronto one in the top ten.

Right-hand pitcher Shane Baz (No. 8) represents Tampa in the top ten as well.

Boston’s top pick in the 2021 draft, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, is the highest-rated prospect from his draft class. He breaks into the list at No. 15 overall. The Red Sox also have first baseman Triston Casas (19) in the top 20.