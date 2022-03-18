Where did the Yankees’ best prospects rank in the eyes of MLB’s analysts?

We have previously discussed the differences in how other prospect rankings viewed the Yankees’ top prospects at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America a Keith Law’s list at The Athletic and broken down FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees as well.

On Friday morning, MLB Pipeline finally released their 2022 preseason Top 100 rankings.

So where do they rank the top Yankees’ prospects overall? And when do they think these youngsters will be ready for The Show?

8. Anthony Volpe, SS (ETA: 2023)

60. Oswald Peraza, SS (ETA: 2023)

61. Jasson Dominguez, OF (ETA: 2024)

96. Austin Wells, C (ETA: 2023)

Here’s what they had to say about the Yankees’ prospect pool:

“The Yankees are loaded with shortstops, starting with Volpe (MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Hitting Prospect of the Year) and Peraza (who has better all-around tools), and Trey Sweeney (their 2021 first-rounder) and Roderick Arias (our top-rated prospect in the 2021-22 international class) are poised to join the Top 100 in the near future. Perhaps the most hyped international prospect ever, Dominguez showed off impressive physical ability while making his pro debut at age 18 last summer.“