How did MLB Pipeline rank the best prospects in the Mets’ organization?

As we get ready for the 2022 regular season to begin, the New York Mets’ major league roster has improved dramatically from last year. Their most recent significant trade addition, starter Chris Bassitt, was acquired for two of the top pitching prospects in the organization.

On Friday morning, MLB Pipeline finally released their 2022 preseason Top 100 rankings.

We have previously discussed the differences in how other prospect rankings viewed the Mets’ top prospects at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America a Keith Law’s list at The Athletic and broken down how FanGraphs ranked the best Mets prospects as well.

Where do they rank the top Mets’ prospects overall? And when do they think these youngsters will be ready for The Show?

10. Francisco Álvarez, C (ETA: 2023)

27. Brett Baty, 3B/OF (ETA: 2022)

78. Ronny Mauricio, SS (ETA: 2023)

Here’s what they had to say about the Mets’ prospect pool:

“High-A Brooklyn’s Big Three outlasted that other big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Álvarez, Baty and Mauricio formed a killer core of the Cyclones lineup and have the offensive potential to impact Citi Field within the next two years. Álvarez, in particular, looks like a franchise cornerstone. His power already plays at just 20 years old, and he has enough defensive promise to stick behind the plate. Baty, with his own 60 grades for both hit and power tools, could be the future of the hot corner in Queens. Mauricio remains more about projection than production entering his age-21 season.“