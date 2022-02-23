No major news means we talk about the past — and the future.

We’re still waiting for MLB and the MLBPA to get a new CBA done. Which has us waiting and watching their now daily meetings in Florida, hoping for a resolution soon.

But the Yankees continue making news. Earlier this week, the club announced they’re retiring Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 this season — assuming we have a season.

There’s also the fun of looking at the future of the club. Prospects are on the field in Florida and the Yankees have some young players coming who could make an impact on their big league roster soon.

Earlier this year we broke down the differences in how other prospect rankings viewed the Yankees’ top prospects at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America a Keith Law’s list at The Athletic.

So how did the Yankees’ prospects rank with FanGraphs?

Here’s where the Yankees landed on their new Top 100 list.

12. Anthony Volpe , SS

, SS 39. Oswald Peraza , SS

, SS 60. Luis Medina , RHP

, RHP 73. Jasson Dominguez , OF

, OF 93. Alexander Vargas, SS

We’ll wait for future lists to see the arrival of shortstop Roderick Arias, the No. 1 international prospect from this year’s signing class who the Yankees were able to sign for $4 million earlier this year.

Volpe rising

Here’s what they had to say about Volpe:

“The 30th overall pick in 2019, Volpe had a uninspiring professional debut but transformed himself during the lost pandemic season and returned in ’21 with one of the best performances in all of the minor leagues, slugging .604 across two levels and not missing a beat after earning a mid-season promotion from Low- to High-A. Working with a private instructor on a daily basis during the pandemic, Volpe completely re-engineered his swing, which is now exceptionally compact and uncomplicated, while also focusing on a bat path that leads to line drives and more balls in the air. He complemented that work with a training regimen that added 15-20 pounds of muscle without sacrificing anything in the way of athleticism.

Volpe has a solid approach and a potential plus bat with feel for contact and plenty of plate coverage. Despite the gaudy home runs totals, his power falls more in the plus category than being anything monstrous, though some evaluators think he could hit between .280 and .300 with 20-25 home runs a year if everything comes together. And while he stole 33 bases in 2021, he’s more of a solid runner than a burner; his totals do speak to his baseball instincts, however, which are well beyond his years in every aspect of his game. Volpe has also impressed defensively. He’s not a special fielder, and his arm is merely average, but he projects as good enough to stay at shortstop and reach the big leagues as an average defender at one of baseball’s hardest positions. He doesn’t turn 21 until the end of April, but Volpe should start the year at Double-A Somerset, and while a 2022 big league debut is unlikely, it’s not out of the question.”

What about The Martian?

Here’s what they had to say about Dominguez:

“Dominguez spent a couple of years holding the title of the most famous prospect without a professional at-bat, a crown he was happy to relinquish after spending the first part of 2021 in extended spring training. While all of that attention led to what were surely unrealistic public expectations, his performance in Low-A disappointed to the point of creating some legitimate questions about his upside. Any conversation about Dominguez begins with his size, as he’s put on somewhere in the neighborhood of 30-plus pounds in the last 24 months, not all of which is muscle. He has a powerful swing and generates tremendous exit velocities for his age, but he also showed far more swing-and-miss than expected. A switch-hitter, Dominguez’s swing was much better from the left side, as he slugged just .241 against southpaws with a 43% strikeout rate.

A borderline burner when he signed for a $5.1 million bonus in 2019, Dominguez is still a plus runner, but his size has led many to think his future is in a corner, where he profiles as a plus right fielder with a weapons-grade arm. There are plenty of mitigating factors to excuse Dominguez’s performance, particularly his age and the rust that almost certainly accumulated in the time between his signing and when he finally made his pro debut. He’ll be just 19 years old for the entirety of the 2022 season, and there’s still plenty to be excited about in terms of his potential, as his tools are still on par with those of a typical draft’s top handful of picks. But Dominguez’s showing last season also made it appear as though he isn’t going to have a meteoric, superstar ascent.”