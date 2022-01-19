Three future Mets rank in the top 100 overall.

On Wednesday morning, Baseball America dropped their updated Top 100 prospect rankings.

The New York Mets have three prospects that made the cut — the same three that have consistently made top prospect lists for the last couple seasons.

The Mets failed to have a player in the top ten overall. Catcher Francisco Álvarez came in at No. 13 overall. He is the fourth-ranked catcher on the list; Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman is the top-ranked prospect this time.

Here’s where the Mets’ prospects landed on BA‘s updated list:

13. Francisco Álvarez, C

Tools: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 30 | Fielding: 50 | Arm: 55

Comments: “Álvarez made a loud full-season debut with 24 home runs and a .941 OPS across both Class A levels as a 19-year-old. His fast swing and immense strength give him a chance to be an offensive force, while his defense is improving enough to keep him behind the plate.”

39. Brett Baty, 3B

Tools: Hit: 60 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Fielding: 50 | Arm: 60

Comments: “Baty was part of a threesome of terrific prospects at the top of the Mets system. He began to dabble a little bit in the outfield but showed hittability and power while he climbed to Double-A as a 21-year-old.”

92. Ronny Mauricio, SS

Tools: Hit: 40 | Power: 60 | Run: 40 | Fielding: 55 | Arm: 60

Comments: “A sweet-swinging switch-hitter with plus raw power, Mauricio needs to become a more selective hitter. When he’s locked in and swinging at good pitches, he tantalizes with his offensive and physical upside.”

Here’s where the Mets’ division rivals’ top prospects are ranked: