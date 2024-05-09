A bonus is available to new customers who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer. Create an account here to unlock the best welcome offer on the most popular sportsbook app. There are also special offers for new users in NC, OH, and MA.

Place your first $5 bet on any game after signing up through our FanDuel promo code links. If it wins, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets to use toward NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Your first wager can be on one of the NBA matchups on Thursday. First, the Celtics will look to extend their lead with another win over the Cavaliers. Boston is a 13.5-point favorite in Game 2. Try placing your first bet on which player will score the opening basket of the game.

Jayson Tatum: +500

Jaylen Brown: +500

Donovan Mitchell: +550

Evan Mobley: +800

Jrue Holiday: +850

Holiday: +850 Darius Garland: +900

Sign up here to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Bet $5 on any game to gain a $150 bonus if it wins. Create an account here in OH and here in MA to win $300 bonus. Register here in NC to score a guaranteed $200 bonus.

More NBA & NHL Games for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2024 Information Confirmed By Alex Payton, XLMedia

The late NBA matchup on Thursday is Game 2 between the Mavericks and Thunder. Oklahoma City easily won the first game of the series at home, getting a 29-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Luke Doncic has to do more to keep Dallas in this series.

The Hurricanes lost both games to the Rangers in New York, so they are returning to Raleigh down 0-2. They had the best odds to win the Stanley Cup entering the postseason, but that has changed over the past couple of days. The following NHL game is the Avalanche vs. Stars. Colorado made a comeback in Game 1 to pick up the win in overtime. You can track the live odds during both of these games on the FanDuel app.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim Win $150 Bonus

All new customers in North Carolina who are at least 21 years old can take these steps to start with a guaranteed bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and complete registration. Enter your name, email, physical address and other basic info to verify your identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and enable location services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $10+ with an accepted payment method, such as online banking, a debit card or Venmo . Place a $5 wager on any NBA, NHL or MLB game.

If your wager wins, the $150 bonus you receive can be applied to games throughout the weekend.

Daily NBA Free Content with $5K Prize Pool

Go to the promotions tab on FanDuel to compete in the daily free contest during the NBA Playoffs. There is a $5,000 prize pools available each day. If you get the question right, you’ll win a share of the bonus. You will likely find other profit boosts and no-sweat bets on the promotions page.

Sign up here to claim the current FanDuel promo code offer. Start with a $5 bet on an NBA, NHL or MLB game to receive a $150 bonus if it wins.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.