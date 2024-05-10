DraftKings + FanDuel promo code
The latest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers are no-brainers for sports fans seeking a high-upside payout from a minimal investment. Both sites have deals where a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, and MLB can return $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds.

Sign up for DraftKings here to activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” promo. Your first $5 bet will instantly trigger a $150 bonus, no questions asked. Meanwhile, FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” offer is available here. You’ll get a $150 bonus if your initial $5+ wager settles as a win. That gives players up to $300 in bonus bets from as little as $10 in cumulative cash wagers.

Use our DraftKings + FanDuel promo code links to activate these no-brainer offers. For North Carolina bettors, register for FanDuel here and get a guaranteed $200 bonus following your first $5 bet. If you're in Ohio, click here to bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Players in Massachusetts can click here to bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win.

Get $300 Bonus for NBA, NHL, + MLB Through DraftKings + FanDuel Promo Code

DraftKings Promo CodeNo Code Needed
New User OfferBet $5, Get $150 Bonus Instantly
FanDuel Promo CodeNo Code Needed
New User OfferBet $5, Get $150 Bonus If You Win ($300 in MA and OH, Guaranteed $200 in NC)
Bonuses Last Verified OnMay 10, 2024
Information Confirmed ByTim van Straten

Dive into DraftKings’ and FanDuel’s competitive markets for countless money-making opportunities. Joining both sportsbooks leads to twice as many bonus bets and allows customers to shop for the best lines and in-app offers.

The NBA Playoffs are a great place to start. Bet on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers or Nuggets-Timberwolves, as New York and Minnesota go for 3-0 series leads. You can also target the NHL Playoffs, where Panthers-Bruins and Oilers-Canucks go back-to-back. Tonight’s MLB slate is also promising, headlined by Yankees-Rays, Braves-Mets, and Dodgers-Padres.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock Instant $150 Bonus

Follow the sign-up instructions below to score DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer:

  • Complete a brief registration and verify your location.
  • Complete a brief registration and verify your location.
  • Deposit at least $5 through a secure payment method.
  • Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
  • Place a $5+ cash wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another betting market.
  • Receive an instant $150 payout in bonus bets. 
    • The bonus arrives as six (6) $25 stakes.

Tonight’s additional offers include the daily “No Sweat” NBA Same Game Parlay and a two-run MLB “Early Win” promo. DraftKings also offers a 20% boost on any MLB YRFI/NRFI bet and a mystery boost on the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship.

FanDuel Promo Code: Land $150 Bonus from $5 Victory

Read and apply the instructions below to obtain FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” promo:

  • Select your playing area and create an account.
  • Select your playing area and create an account.
  • Pick any secure payment method and deposit at least $10.
  • Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  • Bet at least $5 on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another sport.
  • Get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying stake wins.

Tonight’s in-app promotions include a 30% profit boost on any MLB Same Game Parlay with three or more legs. You can also tail the “Bill Simmons Boost,” which places +200 odds (prev. +140) on the Timberwolves and Thunder to win their respective series. Minnesota leads Denver 2-0, while Oklahoma City is tied 1-1 with the Mavericks.

