The latest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers are no-brainers for sports fans seeking a high-upside payout from a minimal investment. Both sites have deals where a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, and MLB can return $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds.
Sign up for DraftKings here to activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” promo. Your first $5 bet will instantly trigger a $150 bonus, no questions asked. Meanwhile, FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” offer is available here. You’ll get a $150 bonus if your initial $5+ wager settles as a win. That gives players up to $300 in bonus bets from as little as $10 in cumulative cash wagers.
Use our DraftKings + FanDuel promo code links to activate these no-brainer offers. For North Carolina bettors, register for FanDuel here and get a guaranteed $200 bonus following your first $5 bet. If you’re in Ohio, click here to bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Players in Massachusetts can click here to bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win.
Get $300 Bonus for NBA, NHL, + MLB Through DraftKings + FanDuel Promo Code
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Instantly
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If You Win ($300 in MA and OH, Guaranteed $200 in NC)
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|May 10, 2024
|Information Confirmed By
|Tim van Straten
Dive into DraftKings’ and FanDuel’s competitive markets for countless money-making opportunities. Joining both sportsbooks leads to twice as many bonus bets and allows customers to shop for the best lines and in-app offers.
The NBA Playoffs are a great place to start. Bet on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers or Nuggets-Timberwolves, as New York and Minnesota go for 3-0 series leads. You can also target the NHL Playoffs, where Panthers-Bruins and Oilers-Canucks go back-to-back. Tonight’s MLB slate is also promising, headlined by Yankees-Rays, Braves-Mets, and Dodgers-Padres.
DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock Instant $150 Bonus
Follow the sign-up instructions below to score DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer:
- Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code links.
- Complete a brief registration and verify your location.
- Deposit at least $5 through a secure payment method.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
- Place a $5+ cash wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another betting market.
- Receive an instant $150 payout in bonus bets.
- The bonus arrives as six (6) $25 stakes.
Tonight’s additional offers include the daily “No Sweat” NBA Same Game Parlay and a two-run MLB “Early Win” promo. DraftKings also offers a 20% boost on any MLB YRFI/NRFI bet and a mystery boost on the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship.
FanDuel Promo Code: Land $150 Bonus from $5 Victory
Read and apply the instructions below to obtain FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” promo:
- Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links.
- Select your playing area and create an account.
- Pick any secure payment method and deposit at least $10.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Bet at least $5 on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another sport.
- Get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying stake wins.
Tonight’s in-app promotions include a 30% profit boost on any MLB Same Game Parlay with three or more legs. You can also tail the “Bill Simmons Boost,” which places +200 odds (prev. +140) on the Timberwolves and Thunder to win their respective series. Minnesota leads Denver 2-0, while Oklahoma City is tied 1-1 with the Mavericks.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.