Start the weekend off hot with ESPN BET promo code ELITE. This is an opportunity for bettors to go all in on Knicks-Pacers, Timberwolves-Nuggets, or any other game this weekend. Don’t forget about the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs and Major League Baseball, each of which have a ton of games, too.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, NC, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

BET RESET! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with ESPN BET promo code ELITE to qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. Players can place a first bet on any game in any sport. If that bet loses, new users will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Knicks-Sixers was the best, most competitive series of the first round. Knicks-Pacers seems to be following suit after two nutty games at Madison Square Garden. There is no telling what might happen in Indiana for Game 3. That is where this ESPN BET promo can come in handy for new users. Not to mention, bettors can grab NBA odds boosts in the app as well.

Use this link and input ESPN BET promo code ELITE to get a $1,000 first bet reset for Knicks-Pacers or any other game this weekend.

ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Offers $1,000 First Bet Reset

ESPN BET Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Bonus Last Verified On May 2024 Information Confirmed By Danny Small

This $1,000 first bet reset is one of the best offers on the market this weekend. ESPN BET is willing to back up players on a first bet. Anyone who loses will receive five bonus bets that match the original stake.

For instance, a player who loses on a $500 first bet will get five $100 bonus bets back. On the flip side, bettors who win on that first bet will take home straight cash.

Although this offer applies to a wide range of markets, plenty of bettors will be locking in on the NBA playoffs. Knicks-Pacers and Nuggets-Timberwolves are two great matchups to kick off the weekend.

How to Sign Up With ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE

Creating a new account with promo code ELITE on ESPN BET is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can sign up and start with this $1,000 first bet reset in a matter of minutes:

Click here to activate this offer. Make sure to input the promo code ELITE.

to activate this offer. Make sure to input the promo code ELITE. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the ESPN BET mobile app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Bet up to $1,000 on Knicks-Pacers or any other matchup this weekend.

Players who lose will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds Boosts

There are two interesting odds boosts on the table for Knicks vs. Pacers on Friday night. In other words, there are options for fans of both sides. Here’s a look at these exclusive ESPN BET boosts:

Warrior Brunson: Jalen Brunson to score over 36.5 points, record over 6.5 assists, and Knicks win — +750

Pacer Power Surge: Tyrese Haliburton to record over 10.5 assists, Pascal Siakam to score over 20.5 points, and Pacers win — +420

Use this link and input ESPN BET promo code ELITE to get a $1,000 first bet reset for Knicks-Pacers or any other game this weekend.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, NC, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

BET RESET! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.