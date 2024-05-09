Choose your welcome offer for the NBA Playoffs by using our bet365 bonus code. Create an account here with our code ESNYXLM to pick between a guaranteed bonus and first-bet offer. Customers will also find daily odds boosts for NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Place a $5 wager on any game with our bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM to secure an instant $150 bonus. You can choose to pass up this bonus to start with a $1K first-bet safety net. A losing wager will result in a bonus refund.

NBA action continues on Thursday with the Cavaliers vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Mavericks. There are other options for MLB action and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Most players have elected to snag the guaranteed bonus, but the safety net is nice for anyone looking to begin with an aggressive wager.

Click here to register with our bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or use a $1K first-bet safety net.

Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA & NHL Postseason Games

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM New User Offer $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2024 Information Confirmed By Alex Payton, XLMedia

The Celtics won the first game of the series by 25 points. They are 13.5-point favorites on bet365 in Game 2 on Thursday night. And the Thunder are favored by 5.5 points over the Mavericks. There are plenty of other totals, player props and quarter props for these games.

You can use this offer to bet on the Rangers vs. Hurricanes or Avalanche vs. Stars. The future odds for the Stanley Cup have changed since the start of the second round. Carolina no longer has the best odds to win it all after losing their first two games in New York.

Bet365 Bonus Code: $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Follow these steps to choose your welcome offer on bet365.

Click here to register using our bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM . Provide your name, birthdate and other essential info to create an account. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app and allow for location services on your Android or iPhone. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, such as online banking or PayPal.

Then, place a $5 bet to score a guaranteed $150 bonus or use the $1K safety-net offer. The outcome of your wager doesn’t matter when using the instant bonus, but a loss with the safety net will result in a bonus refund.

SGP Boosts for Cavs-Celtics & Mavs-Thunder

There are new SGP boosts for every NBA and NHL game. Here are some of the options for the two games on Thursday.

Darius Garland scores 10+ points and has 7+ assists, Evan Mobley scores 10+ points and has 7+ rebounds (+450)

Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Derrick White all have 5+ points in the 1st quarter (+325)

Celtics win, Jayson Tatum scores 20+ points, records 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+450)

Luka Doncic has 30+ points and 7+ assists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 30+ points and 7+ assists (+800)

Thunder win, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each score 20+ points (+700)

Register here with our bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM. Get a $150 bonus with a $5 wager or start with a $1K first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.